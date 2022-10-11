PEGGY LOU KOPSOLIAS, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., left this world of pain and suffering Friday, October 7, 2022, and entered into an everlasting life of love and happiness where she was joyfully reunited with her precious parents, as well as many loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents Billie Lee and Kathleen Kopsolias; grandmother Opal Frye Brown; grandparents John and Euna Kopsolias; uncles Manuel and George Kopsolias, J.D. and Billy Brown; aunts Oneida and Nevada Kopsolias and Dorothy Hartman; brother-in-law Gary Lee Linville, along with several beloved cousins.
Survivors include sisters Vickie Linville, Tamara / Dennis Porter, and Angela / Andrew Adkins; brother Steven / Sherry Kopsolias; nieces Tabitha / Levi Glenn, Nikki / Jeremy Spence, Bethany Porter; nephews Brandon Linville and Tannon / Kasha Linville, Logan and Braxton Glenn, Nicholas / Brooke Porter, Brett / Bridget Adkins, Pierce Adkins; grandnephews Tylen and Kamryn Linville, Logan and Braxton Glenn, and Harvey Spence; grandnieces Braylin Linville, Lillian Spence, and McKinlea Porter; aunts Doris Bills and Marie Leist.
Peggy was a quiet, kind, caring, and devoted daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, and friend who loved to mother her nieces and nephews. She cared for them as if they were her own while her sisters worked and would gladly do anything for each of them. She would have made a wonderful veterinarian because she loved and cared for strays just like she did her own pets.
A 1972 graduate of Guyan Valley High School, Peggy also helped care for both of her parents and grandmother for many years. She loved to read, write poetry, was a published poet from 1987 to 1990, keep in touch with friends and family members via Facebook, text, and phone. Always thought of others more than and before herself, and would do anything for anyone, even if it took away from caring for herself.
Your life was our blessing, and you shall never be forgotten.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Graveside service will be conducted by Elder Lenny Romans at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 at Kopsolias Family Cemetery, West Hamlin.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.