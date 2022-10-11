Peggy Lou Kopsolias

PEGGY LOU KOPSOLIAS, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., left this world of pain and suffering Friday, October 7, 2022, and entered into an everlasting life of love and happiness where she was joyfully reunited with her precious parents, as well as many loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents Billie Lee and Kathleen Kopsolias; grandmother Opal Frye Brown; grandparents John and Euna Kopsolias; uncles Manuel and George Kopsolias, J.D. and Billy Brown; aunts Oneida and Nevada Kopsolias and Dorothy Hartman; brother-in-law Gary Lee Linville, along with several beloved cousins.

