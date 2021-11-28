PEGGY LOU THOMPSON, 87, of Wayne, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born June 15, 1934, in Wayne, a daughter of the late John C. and Mary Trout Simpkins. Peggy was a retired Program and Administrative Assistant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Her husband, Dale Thompson, also preceded her in death, along with a sister, Sue Bartram, and a brother, Keith Simpkins. Survivors include two daughters, Robin Riley and husband, Ronnie, Rebecca Pyles and husband, Randy, all of Wayne; two sons, Larry Dale Thompson of Chesapeake, Ohio, Michael E. Thompson of Piedmont, S.C.; three grandchildren, Sara Berryman, Jason Damron, Michael Pyles; four great-grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends including a very special friend, Tawanna Sowards. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Resident Council, Attn: Tawanna Sowards, 6999 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV 25570.

