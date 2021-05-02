PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW, 88, of Huntington, widow of Don Carroll Bradshaw, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 3, 2021, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bob McGlone. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born on February 2, 1933, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Ural and Ruby Pyles Sheets. She was the secretary for Blue Chip Recyclers. She is survived by her two sons, Kelly and Kim Bradshaw; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Campbell. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

