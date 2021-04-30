PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW, 88, of Huntington, died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd brothers help teammate Jason Starkey kick addiction, find Christ
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Man convicted in beating death out on probation
- MARK STEVEN TAYLOR
- BUSINESS BEAT: Several businesses announce openings in Tri-State area
- Local bankers voice need for staff to return to office
- ROBERT LORAINE KLINESTIVER
- BRENDA FAYE BROWN
- Huntington, state police investigating body found in Altizer
- Local student-athletes piling up scholarship offers
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland music and theater departments present The Wizard of Oz
- Photos: Readers share their prom 2021 photos
- Photos: High school baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland boys basketball sectional final
- Photos: Huntington PetSafe Dog Park reopens
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Grace Christian School's 28th annual Serve-A-Thon
- Photos: Class AAAA, Region IV boys basketball cofinal
- Photos: Nitro vs. Lincoln County, boys basketball
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum & Village to open for season