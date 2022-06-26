PEGGY SUE WELLMAN, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully at her residence on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Peggy was born on November 17, 1938, in Prichard, W.Va., to the late Moody and Dora Lykins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lace Wellman, and her sisters Lois Jones and Ethel Michael. She is survived by her children Diane Wellman, Mark (Joy) Wellman, and Tammy (Greg) Napier; four granddaughters, Lacey (Sauleh) Johnson, Rachel Wellman, Jill Napier and Kendall Napier; four sisters, Judy Fields, Georgia Smith, Marie Lycans, Jean Jones; one brother, Richard "Buck" Lykins; a host of nieces and nephews, and her long-time companion, Larry McCoy. One of Peggy's greatest joys was music. A self-taught pianist, she made several gospel recordings with the Mellowtones Quartet, among others, and for many years served as pianist for Buffalo Valley Church. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 27 at Buffalo Valley Church, 872 Buffalo Creek Road. Visitation will begin at noon and services will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Tim Jayne will officiate. Interment will be in Bean Cemetery, Prichard. The family wishes to thank Brenda Gibson, the extended McCoy family for their unfailing love and support, and Colleen Jarrell for her friendship and dedicated care. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences may be sent to www.rollinsfh.com.
