PERRY OWEN MORRISON, 81, of Milton, W.Va., passed away October 26, 2022 at home. He was born December 10, 1940, in Milton, W.Va., son of the late Hallie and Susie Perry Morrison. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Guy Morrison, Audrey Bias, and Robert Morrison; son-in-law, Dr. Nick Passero. He is survived by his wife, Judy DeJarnett Morrison; two daughters, Lisa Lewis (Mike) and Suzanne Passero; five grandchildren: Katy Lewis Martin (Sam), Andy Lewis, Alyssa Passero, Elaina Passero (Parker Croom), and John Passero; one brother, Don Morrison (Donna); brother-in-law, Jim DeJarnett; and special niece, Mary Lee Woodall. Perry loved to sit outdoors and watch for squirrels, chipmunks, birds, and deer. He enjoyed driving scenic backroads. He loved visiting and joking with his family, friends and anyone he met. He was a friend to many and always helped other people. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mike Lewis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
