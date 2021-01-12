Retired Captain PERRY WAYNE SARVER of the Huntington Fire Department passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Cabell Health Care Center. Perry was born July 22, 1955, a son of Carol Sue Childress Sarver Curry. He was a graduate of Huntington High School. Perry was employed by the City of Huntington. A member of Local IAFF 289, he was hired August 13, 1979. On June 9, 1980, he received his National Registry EMT certification. He was promoted to Lieutenant March 2, 1985, and then was promoted to Captain September 26, 1987, and finally retiring in 1994. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Berton and Lucille McCormick. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tina Louise Turner Sarver; one son, Kristopher Sarver; one daughter, Brittany Ann Atteberry; grandchildren, Bella, Livy, Kinley, Weston; one special nephew, Emerson Pauley; two brothers, Jerry Sarver and Jonathan (Taite) Pauley; one sister, Camilla Brammer; two honorary granddaughters, Reagan and Reese Mooney; special friends, Christopher (Christa) Mooney and Fred Mellert and a host of other family and friends. Tina would like to thank the entire staff at Cabell Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care, especially the Light House Unit. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. January 13, 2021, at Kenova United Methodist Church, with Eulogist Retired Captain Forrest Marshall, Huntington Fire Department. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1500 17th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFH.com.
