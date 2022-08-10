PETER DOMNICK TRISKA, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born March 15, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minn., a son of the late Matej K. Triska and Anna Leontyna Jirsova Baker. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Colleen Murphy Triska; children Peter Triska (Lawona), Nance Triska, Machelle Triska (Danny), Jennifer Triska, Anna Triska, Autumn Triska and Josephine Triska; siblings, Karel Triska, Irene Garcias, Matej Triska, Sonja Shy, David Triska, Helen Wilson, Donna Triska, Jirka Triska, Bill and Rick Baker; and a multitude of grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you