PETER HOWARD ENGLIN, 56, of South St. Paul, Minn., passed away surrounded by family at his home in Milton, W.Va., on July 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Larry Hetrick, mother Phyllis Mae Englin and mother-in-law Judy Glancy. He is survived by his wife Heather Englin; children Cody Englin (Megan), Dale Glancy, Christa Glancy, Precious George (Brian), and Rebecca Monten; grandchildren Emmanuel, Theodore, Gabriel, Kymberli, Opal and Adeline; father-in-law Roy Glancy, as well as too many friends and family to mention. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. A celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m., officiated by Rev. Matt Lanham with cremation and private graveside interment to follow at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

