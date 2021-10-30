PEYTON NICHOLAS SIMPSON, 25, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born May 25, 1996, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Shala Jo Scott Caldwell and Gary Brett Simpson. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Richard Scott; great-grandfather, Raymond C. Gibson; great-grandmother, Phyllis Marie Gibson; great-grandmother, Darla M. Roberts; stepmom, Lexi Simpson; and uncle, John Thomas. In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his stepfather, Danny Caldwell; sisters, Catherine Blower (Bryan) and Bree Michael, and brothers, Dalton and Colton Caldwell; grandparents, Gary and Diane Simpson and Kathyrn E. Scott; aunts and uncles, Jason (Mary) Scott, Amy (Ken) Blake, Brady (Lisa) Simpson, Jennifer Thomas; cousins, Justin, Jacob and Chris Scott, Joshua and Justin Blake, Allen and Chloe Simpson, Erica (Marty) Creech and Joe Thomas. Peyton had the best heart — one that he didn’t let many into. When he did, you were there for life. He loved his family, siblings and friends fiercely. He could make you laugh and cry at the same time. And that smile — that smile could light up any room that he walked into. He was a gift from God to us from the very beginning and loved so very much by many. His heart, soul and presence will be missed so very much. May our boy rest in peace until we meet again. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

