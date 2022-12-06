Phala Irene Sigmon
PHALA IRENE SIGMON of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on December 2, 2022, at home. She was born to the late Clarence Raymond and Leelia Virginia Fought Edwards on October 7, 1936. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Sigmon; siblings Robert Edwards, Lester Edwards, Mildred Sovine, Maxine Pauley, Kinas Humphreys, Clinton Edwards, Boyd Edwards and infant twin sister Ines Edwards. Phala was the Founder and CEO of South Charleston Employee's Federal, Credit Union, South Charleston, W.Va. She is survived by her dog Gracie; her sister Bonnie Perry (Jack); and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregivers for their excellent care and loving devotion to Phala, Connie Thomas, Veronica Rhodes, Dianna Mcleod and her niece Trina (Jason) Litton. Funeral service for Phala will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Nancy White officiating. Burial will follow in Culloden Community Cemetery, Charley's Creek, Culloden, W.Va. Friends may visit an hour prior to the service. Anyone wishing to leave an online memorial may do so by visiting Phala's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

