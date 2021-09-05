PHILIP ANDREWS DuVALL, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., died September 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Quentin Lee DuVall and Lucille Evans DuVall. Philip was preceded in death by a brother, Richard G. DuVall. He is survived by a sister, Annette DuVall of Barboursville, W.Va.; a brother, David DuVall (Debbie) of Flatwoods, Ky.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Philip’s name may do so by making a donation to Harmony House, 627 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., Huntington, WV 25701. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.

