PHILIP B. CORKREAN, 95 of Huntington, husband of Marcella Gleason Corkrean, died March 2 in The Woodlands Retirement Community, Huntington. He was an Accountant. Funeral Liturgy will be 11 a.m. March 6 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home website www.regerfh.com.

