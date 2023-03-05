PHILIP BERNARD CORKREAN, was born on the family farm, March 3, 1927, in Lewisburg, W.Va., to the late Philip Matthew and Rose (Sullivan) Corkrean. He was one of nine children in a very Irish family. He died peacefully in his sleep, March 2, 2023 at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, W.Va., one day before his 96th birthday. Those left behind cherishing his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Marcella Gleason Corkrean, and his three children: Carla (Vince) Stricker of Charleston, W.Va., Barbara Corkrean of Portland, Ore., and Philip (Katherine) Corkrean of Riverview, Fla.; six grandchildren: Dr. Bethany (Bryan) Woomer Mierke, Dr. Katie (Michael) Stricker Mallory, Vincent Stricker, Sean (fiancé Morgan Holtsclaw) Stricker, Philip Christopher Corkrean and Ryan Corkrean; and great granddaughter, Marlo Mierke. He is also survived by his brother, Patrick (Frances) Corkrean of Columbus, Ohio, and many beloved Corkrean and Gleason nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Philip was predeceased by his first wife of 20 years, Nora Rice Corkrean, who died in 1979, siblings: Mary and Dr. Richard Woelfel, Evelyn Corkrean, Barbara and Dr. John Shebanek, Dennis Corkrean, Agnes and Tom Fallon, Edward Corkrean and Eugene Corkrean. Philip graduated from Lewisburg High School. Following a stint in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Philip moved from Lewisburg to Huntington in 1947 to attend Marshall College. He graduated in 1950 with an Accounting degree. Following graduation, he worked a short time for Huntington Trailer Sales, then for Puritan Coal Company. In 1951, he started his Public Accounting practice which he continued until October 1990 when he retired. He was past president of West Virginia Public Accountants Association. In 1993, he was elected Accountant of the Year by the West Virginia Public Accountants Association. He continued to work part-time during tax season preparing individual returns well into his 90's. Philip was a devout Catholic and longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, where he served as Chairman of Fatima's Finance Committee. He was a member of the Fatima Men's Club, American Legion, Elks Club and Knights of Columbus as well as a 4th Degree member. For over 20 years he worked on the Catholic Schools and later St. Joe Invitational Catholic basketball tournaments, where he was honored with a tournament dedication in 1999. Phil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was one of those rare men that everyone liked: eternally positive, loving, generous and full of faith. We will greatly miss his kind and gentle spirit and his dry sense of humor. Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church by Father Tijo George and Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Rite of Committal will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfh.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church or a charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
