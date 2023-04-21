Philip Edward Jr. Agee
PHILIP EDWARD AGEE JR., 75, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away February 3, 2023, at his residence. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery on Rt. 75, Kenova, with Pastor James Caudill officiating. Philip was born September 28, 1947, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, a son of the late Philip Edward Agee Sr. and the late Geneva Lewis Agee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Karen Gene Cremeans (Christopher). He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, W. Vincent Agee (Joy); two nephews and two nieces. There will be no public visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

