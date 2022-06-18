PHILIP EUGENE MODLIN, 92, of Locust Grove, Va., formerly of the Huntington area, died June 10 at home. A Celebration of Life will be held in Huntington at a later date. Memorial gifts for the Philip E. and Jean S. Modlin Scholarship may be sent to the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you