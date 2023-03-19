Philip George Leigh
SYSTEM

PHILIP GEORGE LEIGH February 10, 1936 to March 11, 2023

Phil Leigh of Tampa, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023, following a recent stroke. Phil was born in Atlantic City, N.J., to parents Philip James Vallentin Leigh and Elsie Mae Lloyd Leigh. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1953 and Lehigh University in 1957 with a degree in metallurgical engineering. While at Lehigh, Phil played football and was a member of Sigma Nu. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Caven, in 1957; they were happily married for 55 years, until her passing in 2012. While in the Army Reserves, he went through parachute training, and enjoyed parachuting for many years after the Army. They raised their five children in Huntington, W.Va., where he worked at the International Nickel Company. In Huntington, they were active members of St. John's Episcopal Church and fans of Marshall University football and basketball. He then worked for five years at Green River Steel in Owensboro, Ky.

