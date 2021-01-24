PHILLIP ARDEN MAYNARD, 79, of Wayne, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland in Ona. He was born April 28, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Harold and Ruby Finley Maynard. Phillip was a retired electrician for Huntington Alloys. He was a member of the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, the Crescent Masonic Lodge No. 32 in Ceredo and the El Hasa Shrine Temple in Ashland, Ky. His grandparents, Raymond and Victoria Maynard, also preceded him in death, along with a sister, Patricia Napier, and a brother, Jerry Maynard. Survivors include a daughter, Jill Suzanne Blount (Jeff) of South Point, Ohio; a son, Jeffrey Todd Maynard (Kevin Bayless) of Louisville, Ky.; a sister, Linda Maynard (Wilford) of Wayne; and a special nephew and fishing buddy, Eddie Napier of Wayne. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Roger Perry and Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be required by those attending.

