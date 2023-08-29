PHILLIP DANIEL QUEEN, 57 of Wayne, W.Va., was taken back home to be in the Lord's comfort at his residence on Friday, August 25, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Paul Michael Booth. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born August the 16, 1966, in Huntington, WV, a son of the late Philip Queen and Phyllis Ann Crockett Queen. Danny was a machinist and Rolling Mill Manager for the #2 Mill at Steel of West Virginia and was co-owner of Queen's Machine Shop in Wayne, W.Va. He was also a member of the Wayne Masonic Lodge #18 where he served as Past Master, Past High Priest of Royal Arch #18 and was a member of the Scottish Rite. He was a member of Tom's Creek United Baptist Church and was a former Little League baseball and football coach. He especially loved watching his grandsons play where his voice and barreling laugh could be heard by everyone. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Jeffrey Alan Queen and a nephew, Corey Alan Queen. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Angela Dawn Stephens Queen; a daughter, Ashley Blankenship and husband Kyle; a son, Keith Queen and wife Alyssa; two brothers, Michael Scott Queen of Wayne, W.Va., Stephen Lee Queen and wife Jodie of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandsons, Brayden Kyle Blankenship, Brantley Cole Blankenship; his mother-in-law, Joyce Stephens; a sister-in-law, Tina Denise Queen; his nieces and nephews, Kelsey Case (Jesse), Dakota Leigh Queen, Brailey Jo Queen; a great-nephew, Coltyn West; a great-niece, Sophia Case; a very special friend, Wilmer "Wimpy" Napier; and a host of additional family and friends. Danny was blessed to learn the day before he passed that his family was expecting a granddaughter, Ariella Danielle Queen who will be named after her "Papaw Danny." Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Danny was a beacon of strength and wisdom for his family and was dearly loved. His presence was always strongly felt and will continue to be present in the days to come.
