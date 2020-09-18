Essential reporting in volatile times.

PHILLIP EDWARD COLLINS, 57, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born March 13, 1963, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Frank and Helen Eldridge Collins. He was a salesman at Moses Automall of Huntington. He was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School and Marshall University. He is survived by his wife, Susan Johnston Collins; daughter, Allison (Steven) Bell;  son, Alexander Collins; three grandchildren, Angeleah, Jaylen and Preston Bell; brothers, David, Michael “Woody,” Ronald (Susan) and Johnny Collins, and Tommy (Laura) Napier; sisters, Rhonda Gail (Rob) Adkins and Karen (Joe) Maynard; a special friend, Don Pruitt; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. 

