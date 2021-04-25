PHILLIP GEORGE HAYE, beloved son, born October 12, 1978, passed away April 18, 2021, at home. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Chris Haye, and grandparents. He leaves behind his parents, Phil and Lorraine Haye; aunts/uncles, Jeannie (Terry) Bartram, Pam (Johnnie) Travis and Pam (Brent) Manley; many cousins and special friends. He worked for the past 20 years as a watchman/lineman for AEP tugboats with his captain and close friend, Tyrone Maynard. Funeral service will be Monday, April 26, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

