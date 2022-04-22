PHILLIP M. WOELFEL, 68, surrounded by his siblings, peaceably passed away April 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Phillip was the son of Dr. Richard and Mary Corkrean Woelfel and a lifetime resident of south side Huntington. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and survived by seven siblings, Michael (Julia), Huntington, Anne (Roger) Kipp, Chesapeake, Sarah (Bill) Lauder, Brunswick, Ga., Beth (David) Ray, Huntington, Charles, Columbus, Ohio, Patrick (Angela), Mount Holly, S.C., and Joseph (Sandy), Lesage. Phil is also survived by uncles, Patrick (Fran) Corkrean, Columbus, Ohio, Phillip (Marcella) Corkrean, Huntington.
Phillip was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish and a graduate of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. He attended Marshall University and was a graduate of Ohio Institute of Technology, Columbus, Ohio.
For many years, he assisted his father, Richard, in his dental practice. Phil was an accomplished musician who excelled at performing on keyboard. He enjoyed leisure time at the family farm near Lewisburg and at the camp on Harts Run, Greenbrier County. Phillip savored smooth music, an occasional cold beverage and a good menthol smoke.
As a young adult, Phillip faced a major health challenge, which became more debilitating as he aged. However, his wit and personality never waned. When faced with adversity, Phil persevered without complaint. In December, he experienced an unexpected onset of total blindness. Phillip’s response simply was, “Some things we cannot change and we must learn to accept.”
A Mass of Christian Burial to commend Phil to God’s love will be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church by Rev. Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer Saturday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. In remembrance, those with a loved one or friend who is experiencing mental health challenges may be mindful of that heavy burden and endeavor to comfort and support them.
