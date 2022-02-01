PHYLLIS ANN BALL, 79, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 27, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., to the late George and Gladys Coates Pack. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Lee Ball; and one brother, Clifton Pack. She was a member of Spring Valley Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Lee (Kelly) Ball and Josh Ball; one daughter, Michelle (Gerald) Bloss; one grandson, Clayton Bloss; one granddaughter, Brittany McDonald; two great-grandsons, Layden and Ryder Slayton; one sister, Barbara Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews; and special Pup Keylee. A special thank you to the staff at OHICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., her sister Barbara Bradshaw and brother-in-law Randall Ball. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Ronnie Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
