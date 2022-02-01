PHYLLIS ANN BALL, 79, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 27, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., to the late George and Gladys Coates Pack. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Lee Ball; and one brother, Clifton Pack. She was a member of Spring Valley Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Lee (Kelly) Ball and Josh Ball; one daughter, Michelle (Gerald) Bloss; one grandson, Clayton Bloss; one granddaughter, Brittany McDonald; two great-grandsons, Layden and Ryder Slayton; one sister, Barbara Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews; and special Pup Keylee. A special thank you to the staff at OHICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., her sister Barbara Bradshaw and brother-in-law Randall Ball. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Ronnie Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you