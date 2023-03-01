PHYLLIS ANN NOEL SPENCER, 87 of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with Jesus on February 27, 2023, while surrounded by her close, precious family.
Phyllis was born to Otto and Lorena Noel on February 3, 1936. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1954.
Phyllis was born to perform and sing (a trait easily passed on to her family to carry on) and was a singer on the Saturday Night Jamboree Show in the 1950s. She also cherished her time spent performing at the VA Hospital. She continued to perform around the Tri-State area, until she met the love of her life, Bartley Spencer. They wed on March 29, 1956, and went on to create a loving life of adventure, and family, for nearly 70 years together.
She worked with the City of Huntington Credit Union for 30 years and sang in the church choir of Baptist Temple Church. She then went on to become a member of the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Phyllis and Bartley Spencer have been a fixture, and a beloved couple, in the Huntington area for the entirety of their life together and were often seen frequenting Jim's Spaghetti House on Friday nights. She was always ready to smile and say hello to anyone she ran into.
She loved nothing more than being with her boys, Mark and Greg Spencer, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her biggest love in her life was any time the family was together, but especially when we all came together to celebrate Christmas in her and Bart's home.
She loved to go shopping, decorating her home, reading her Bible, and watching Yellowstone (her most recent hobby). She loved getting ready for the Christmas season in the Spencer household; always ready to celebrate the birth of her Savior, and love and spoil her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The Christmas season without her, and her Christmas sweaters, will never feel quite the same.
She is preceded in death by her father, Otto Noel, and mother Lorena Noel, as well as her brothers, Stephen Noel, and Robert Noel. She is survived by her husband, Bart Spencer, her son, Mark (Carlena) Spencer of Nashville, Tenn., and son Greg (Michelle) Spencer. She also is survived by her sister, Jackie Westcott of Huntington, W.Va., and her beloved grandchildren: Whitney (Jimmie) Lockridge of Louisa, Ky., Erin (Matthew) McVay of Nashville, Tenn., and Ethan Spencer and girlfriend Nicole Groves. She also had two great-grandkids, Waylon and Warren Lockridge, who truly loved their MaMaw, and always loved visiting and hugging on her, as well as several wonderful nieces and nephews. She is also survived by very special family friend and caregiver, Judy Dituro.
The void in our family will be monumental. She gave so much love and created a nurturing and warm environment for all of us to come in to. There was never a shortage of laughter, or hugs, or little huffs when we teased her. We couldn't have asked for a more amazing wife, mother, mamaw, sister and aunt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in thanks to Hospice of Huntington, or Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. David B. Lemming officiating. Entombment will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.