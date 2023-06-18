PHYLLIS ANN SPURLOCK, 84, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 16, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was born April 9, 1939. Phyllis was a 1957 graduate of Barboursville High School, a retired LPN; and a member of Z Warner Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband¸ Elwood Spurlock Jr.; son and daughter-in-law Anthony "Tony" and Kelly Spurlock; parents Harry and Pauline Starkey; father and mother-in-law Elwood and Susie Spurlock; grandparents Charles and Goldie Adams; two sisters, Mary Clagg and Carolyn "Jeanie" Nicholson, three sisters-in-law, Mona Chapman, Ruth Clagg, and Wilma Massie; five brothers-in-law, David Clagg, Stanley Chapman, Elvin Clagg, Jack Massie, and Dwight Conrad. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Lea (Rod) Bodmer, and Barbara (Carl) Lovins; eight grandchildren, Eric (Stephanie) and Chad (Sarah) Bodmer, Meghan (Isaac Humphreys) Roberts, Brandi and Bryan Lovins, Garrett (Amanda), Zachary, and Quinton Spurlock; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Madison, Kennedy, Kennen, Tyler, and Knox Bodmer, Jaylen, Jenna, Jaxon, and Reagan Roberts, Makensi, Nova, Killian, and Phoenix Humphreys, Nathan and Izabella Spurlock; three sisters-in-law, Elfriede Spurlock, Esther Hesson, and Sharolyn Conrad; three brothers-in-law, Ronald Nicholson, Randall Spurlock, and Russell Hesson; and a host of nieces and nephews including Brent, Sherry, and Abby Clagg who helped provide years of extra-loving care, kindness, and companionship. Thanks for the visits, cards, and gifts from special friends Gerald and Patty Stilwell. The family also appreciates the kindness shown by the nurses, doctors, and staff on 5J at KDMC as well as the nurses and aides in the back hallway and other staff of Harbor HealthCare of Ironton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Jason Harris officiating. Music by Leah Harris, Jeff Brickey, and Rodney Bodmer. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
