PHYLLIS ANN VANCE, 77 of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2023. She was born March 2, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Pat Keesee and Charlene Johnson Keesee. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Angel Lynn Vance and her brother, Jack Keesee. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Ray Vance; one son, Ronald Ray Vance Jr. (Alicia); sister Linda "Sue" Jones (Bud) and brother Pat Junior Keesee (Marcy); one grandson, Benjamin Ray Vance (Allie) and one great-grandson, Lincoln Ray Vance. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Roger Watts and Evangelist Luther Dingess. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you