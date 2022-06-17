Phyllis Christine Shepherd

PHYLLIS CHRISTINE SHEPHERD, 70, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She was born September 22, 1951, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Thomas and Loretha Robinson Eubanks. She is survived by her husband Gregory Eugene Shepherd; daughter Kristi Clark and Albert of Huntington; son Gregory David Shepherd and Stacy of Huntington; brother David Eubanks of Huntington; grandchildren Jordan, Logan, Riley, Zachary, Matthew and Christopher. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

