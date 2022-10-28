PHYLLIS DELORIS NEACE, 76, of Ranger, W.Va., departed this life on October 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born November 3, 1945 in Ranger, W.Va., the daughter of the late Herman and Easter Sanders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Sanders, Sharlene Lott; brothers, Eddie Sanders, Holland Sanders, and Edward Sanders; infant daughter, Virginia Neace; and grandson, Edward Toney. Phyllis loved listening to music, flowers and spending time with family. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ernest Neace; two daughters, Pamela (Randy) Toney of Harts W.Va., and Valery Thompson of Ranger, W.Va.; four grandchildren: Brandon (Ashton) Toney, Savanna Thompson, Samantha Thompson and Kolten Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Easton Toney and Layken Toney. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Fuad Zeid, Dr. Yousef Shweihat, Cabell Huntington Hospital SICU Nurses and the Logan Wound Center, especially Shelly. Services will be held at 1 p.m Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Freeman Funeral Home with Ernest Vance and Bennie Dean officiating. Burial will follow at the Edward Wayne Toney Memorial Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
