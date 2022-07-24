PHYLLIS F. STAPLETON, 89, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on July 21, 2022. Born on April 24, 1933, in Kenna, West Virginia, she was the older sister to Philip and Tim. Throughout her life, Phyllis was a bookkeeper for many businesses in the Huntington area and had a strong impact on the Highlawn neighborhood. She spent much of her life volunteering on local school committees and organizations. She was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Phyllis also served as state commissioner for West Virginia State Babe Ruth Baseball, the first woman to ever hold that position alongside her late husband, Fred H. Stapleton, who was president of Eastern Babe Ruth Baseball. She was proud to serve Kiwanis Day Care Center for over 50 years the "Phyllis Stapleton Way". In her later years, she still enjoyed working and did so at Saunders Lawn Care and Kiwanis Day Care Center, even following her retirement. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Kim Stone officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Phyllis is preceded in death by her father and mother, Aubrey and Georgia Weatherholt Fisher; her husband, Fred H. Stapleton Jr.; as well as her daughter, Joan Stapleton. She is survived by her children, William and Sharon Stapleton of Glen Dale, W.Va., Jake and Jessica Stapleton of Valparaiso, Ind., Laura Stapleton of Huntington, W.Va., Nancy and Jim Ferguson of Hurricane, W.Va.; and her granddaughter, Avery Ferguson of Morrisville, N.C.; her brothers: Philip and Delores Fisher of Sissonville, W.Va., and Tim and Naoma Fisher of Ripley, W.Va.; her nephews: Joel and Tara Fisher and Andy and Laura Turman; as well as her nieces: Jann and Joe Debord, Jill and Wayne Holmes, Christa and Ryan Rosier, and Carrie and Jeremy Casto; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Eula Stapleton, and her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Sam Turman, all of Huntington. The family would like to thank the many caring individuals at St. Mary's Hospital for their care and compassion during this time. Friends may call two hours prior to service time Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kiwanis Day Care Center, 71 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortury.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Fat Patty's franchise in Tri-State has new owners
- Nuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio Valley
- DirecTV workers in Huntington plan to picket company
- CNN series to air ‘Black Appalachia’ episode Sunday night
- Donna Jean Staley Spry May
- Former Herd basketball chaplain joining Auburn men's staff
- Wary, storm-weary Huntington residents avoid flooding despite heavy rainfall
- Active COVID cases hit five-month high in West Virginia
- Greenup couple convicted in abuse of foster child
- Man arrested after shots fired at night club
Collections
- Photos: CWA Local 2009 conducts picket
- Photos: Welcome home celebration for baby Steele Merritt
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Beauty Pageant
- Photos: WV Little League 8-10 State Softball Tournament Championship
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Alcon present job fair
- Photos: Appalachia Service Project visits Guyandotte
- Photos: Marshall conducts summer basketball practice
- Photos: The Wild Ramp celebrates 10 years in business
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day
- Photos: WV Little League 9-11 State Softball Championship