PHYLLIS F. STAPLETON, 89, of Huntington, widow of Fred H. Stapleton Jr., died July 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a bookkeeper for several local businesses. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kiwanis Day Care Center, 71 Washington Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

