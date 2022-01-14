PHYLLIS GAYE MERRITT MAHON, 78, of Kenova, W.Va., loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home. She was born October 6, 1943, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Della Dyer Merritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David and Craig Mahon, and one sister, Irene Dyer. Phyllis had worked for Big Bear Grocery, where she was the manager of the Sweet Shop. She also was a self-employed housekeeper who worked for many people who became her extended families. The family would like to express a special thanks to Larry and Cheryl Tweel for the kindness they showed to Phyllis. Cheryl, who became like a sister, spoke with Phyllis daily. Phyllis would go above and beyond to help her friends, co-workers and family. She loved her family, enjoyed spending time with them, and would do anything she could for them. She is survived by her husband, Hallie Mahon; her children, Sherri (Vincent) Blatt and Thomas (Tammy) Mahon. She was a loving Ninny to Tyler (Renee) Blatt; a loving Mamaw to Michael and Rachael Mahon, Natasha (Ricky) Passarelli, David (Jennifer) Chapman and Andrew (Cynthia) Chapman. She was a loving great-grandmother to Braxton and Ariana Frazier and Grant and Ava Chapman; a sister, Wilda Jean Maynard; her very special nephews, Keith (Kim) Maynard, Jeff Maynard, Jarod (DeeAnn) Maynard and a host of special friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Park Circle Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Jeffers officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, the charity of your choice or by paying it forward to a stranger because that’s what she would love. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
