PHYLLIS HOPE BARR CYRUS, age 82, of Knoxville, Tenn., since 2017, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday evening, March 13, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Cook Barr, and husband, Theron “Jerry” Cyrus Sr.; brother, George Barr Jr.; sister, Sheila Williams (Jack); and sister-in-law, Carol Topping Barr. She was a longtime member of Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness. Phyllis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Theron “Jerry” and Carolyn Cyrus; daughter and son-in-law, Cherri and Jerry Porter; grandchildren, Kyle Porter, Jacob Cyrus, Clorissa Porter and Caitlyn Cyrus; brothers and sisters-in-law, Drs. Peter and Betsy Barr and Jeff and Kathy Barr Sr.; sister, Candace Barr; and sister-in-law, Julia Barr. She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces and great-great-nephews and -nieces; and a multitude of other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the celebration of Phyllis’ life at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness, 1301 Jackson Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. In lieu of flowers, please contact the family to donate toward Phyllis’ medical expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosefuneraltn.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Funeral and Cremation-Mann.

