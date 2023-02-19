Phyllis Imogene Shockley
PHYLLIS IMOGENE SHOCKLEY, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Dean Akers officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born January 16, 1940 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Rev. Charles S. and Myrtle May Collins Wells. She was a retired employee of Cabell-Huntington Hospital after 20 years of service. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert L. "Bob" Shockley; daughters, Beverly Jean Adams (Trace) and Robin Farnsworth (David) of Huntington, Betty Shockley (Steve) of Barboursville; son, Robert L. Shockley, Jr. (Melissa) of Ohio; grandchildren, Jay, Josh, Samantha, Holley and Mikaela; four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Wanda Taylor. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center for the care given to Phyllis. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

