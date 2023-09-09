The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Phyllis Jean Cremeans Romine

PHYLLIS JEAN CREMEANS ROMINE, 88, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord at Hospice House, Huntington, on September 5, 2023, her family beside her, softly praying, reading Psalms and singing hymns.

Phyllis was born to Pauline Scites and James Clarke Cremeans in Midkiff, Lincoln County, West Virginia on November 23, 1934. She was married to C.E. "Chuck" Romine Jr., on December 26, 1957, at Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, with whom she built a life of service and gratitude in Huntington. Phyllis and Chuck celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary together with gathered loved ones in Huntington last year.

