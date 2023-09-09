PHYLLIS JEAN CREMEANS ROMINE, 88, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord at Hospice House, Huntington, on September 5, 2023, her family beside her, softly praying, reading Psalms and singing hymns.
Phyllis was born to Pauline Scites and James Clarke Cremeans in Midkiff, Lincoln County, West Virginia on November 23, 1934. She was married to C.E. "Chuck" Romine Jr., on December 26, 1957, at Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, with whom she built a life of service and gratitude in Huntington. Phyllis and Chuck celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary together with gathered loved ones in Huntington last year.
Phyllis was known for her indomitable spirit and gracious hospitality to any and all who found their way to her kitchen table; early on, she found a calling in cooking and serving others, and, as a teenager, represented West Virginia at the 4-H national cooking championship in Chicago, an organization she loved into adulthood, with whom she was named a 4-H All-Star and led numerous local 4-H clubs for youth across Huntington and Cabell County.
A 1957 graduate of Marshall College, while a full-time student, Phyllis also worked summer jobs to help support her family and her rural schoolteacher father's graduate school education, was a member of Alpha Xi Delta social sorority, a flautist in The Marshall University Marching Band, and was a scholar in Phi Kappa Phi National Collegiate Honor Society. With her newborn daughter in-arms and three sons and husband at her side on graduation day, 1969, Phyllis earned a Master of Arts in Education at Marshall University with an emphasis on teaching children with special needs.
For some 43 years, Phyllis was a multidisciplinary public school teacher in such varied fields as music and special education, from Kindergarten through 12th Grade, in the Cabell County School System.
Active in many church and civic organizations, one of Phyllis's greatest joys as a senior was establishing her own family's contribution to the American Revolutionary War as she was inducted into The Daughters of the American Revolution at the age of 78.
Her mother's sudden death when Phyllis was barely 13 formed a lifelong touchstone for her consciousness; she demonstrated deep kindness and empathy for the poor and suffering, savored small moments with loved ones, and never took a moment of life for granted.
Phyllis always remembered her humble origin and the difficulty of growing up and attending college in a family of meager means. So deep was her concern for financially struggling students at Marshall, Phyllis helped establish a student food bank at the university and then served on its board for many years.
When her husband, Chuck, re-entered politics in his late seventies and was re-elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, Phyllis was Chuck's enthusiastic teammate in office, the two of them serving well into their 80s.
She loved singing hymns, praying, baking, and gifting loaves of banana bread, travel, gardening, dancing the jitterbug, and studying history and genealogy. And, mostly, she loved being with her family and friends in intimate gatherings at home. Phyllis forgave and forgot quickly and completely; she was always happiest when the conversation turned to God and His endless mercy and grace for us all.
Her family and friends give thanks for her life and homecoming into the joy of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and the healing power of His Holy Resurrection.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis is predeceased by her sister, Marlene, and brothers, James, Cliff and Christopher Cremeans.
Phyllis is survived by the love of her life and husband Chuck; beloved children Charles III (Mary Ann) of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Dr. (Colonel) David of Austin, Texas, Bradley (Vickie) of Bermuda Run, N.C., Anne (Steve) of Lexington, Ky.; and by her grandchildren Reed, Grant, Alex, Emma, Anna and Lauren, and great-grandson Alex Logan; as well as loyal brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Naomi Cremeans; dear stepsister, Diana; and numerous, loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of two family scholarships at Marshall University: The James and Pauline Cremeans Scholarship in the College of Education, and/or, the Charles and Shirley Romine Scholarship in the School of Business.
A celebration of life service is planned for a later date.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BECKY SUE CONRAD, 75, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 3…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.