PHYLLIS JEAN DILLON ROBERTSON, 74 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Canterbury officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Phyllis was born December 3, 1948, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Billy J. and Louise Carter Dillon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious son, David "Davey" Robertson and sister Deborah Foo-Saunders. She is survived by her beloved husband, Willie "Pete" Robertson Jr.; daughter-in-law Christie Adkins Robertson; two adored grandchildren, David Mason and Jayden Marie Robertson; two sisters, Gail Butcher (Joe) and Helen Smith; one brother, Charles Dillon and special friend Joe Rimer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

