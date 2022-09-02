Phyllis Jean Frazee McLin
PHYLLIS JEAN FRAZEE McLIN, 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her daughter's residence.

Funeral service will be conducted at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.

