PHYLLIS JEAN FRAZEE McLIN, 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her daughter's residence.
Funeral service will be conducted at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Phyllis was born May 3, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Virgil Lewis and Inez Adkins Frazee. She was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Harris McLin. With the help of her Lord, Phyllis dedicated her life to raising her three daughters alone and instilling in them the love for Jesus Christ. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Tara Michelle Back, three sisters, Eldine Joslen, Janice Harris and Olive McKnight.
Survivors include three daughters, Dreama Diane (Jim) Forrest of Ashland, Ky., Vickie Gay (Teto) Svingos of Barboursville, W.Va., and Felicia Gail (Les) Adkins of Ashland, Ky.; six grandchildren, James (Christy) Forrest, Shawna Forrest, Robert (Adrian) Svingos, Ryan (Catherine) Svingos, Dustin (Tiffany) Adkins, and Maegan Wilson (Jeremy), and six great-grandchildren, Quinton, Gabriel, Elizabeth, Leonardo, Vaia, Sophia, and expecting another great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers Erin, Maureen, and Linda from CCCSO, as well as the loving care and support provided by Hospice of Huntington.
Visitation will be on Saturday September 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon with a service to follow.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.