PHYLLIS JEAN FRAZEE McLIN, 90, of Barboursville, widow of Robert Harris McLin, died Aug. 30 at her daughter's home. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 3 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Alzheimer's Association. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

