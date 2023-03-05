Phyllis Jean Hall
SYSTEM

PHYLLIS JEAN HALL, 92, of Huntington, passed away March 2, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton by Pastor Joe Hutchinson. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. She was born November 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Ralph and Rosa Lambert Lyons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Hall, and one daughter, Pamela Sue Taylor. She is survived by two daughters, Annett and Chris Carter of Ona and Phyllis Summers of Barboursville; six grandchildren: Chasity Gibson, Josh and Nick Taylor, Jason and Michael Carter and Maddie Springer; and five great-grandchildren: Ava Rose Taylor, Eden Taylor, Emmy Carter, Wyllow Gibson, and Easton Gillenwater. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you