PHYLLIS JEAN HARBOUR, age 86, formerly of Milton, West Virginia, and currently of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Milton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late James Arnold Black and Murlia Meadows Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Foster, Eloise Courts and Velva Nichols; and three brothers, Woodrow Black, Paul Black and Dale Black. Phyllis was a member of Milton Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Mrs. Harbour is survived by two daughters, Tammy Sparks and husband Bob, and Debbie White; one son, Terry Harbour and wife Rosie; six grandchildren, Stacey Henderson, Christy Harbour, Joey Harbour, Ann Mick, Bobby Sparks and Joey Sparks; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Baxel Black and wife Paula; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Harbour family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Phyllis Jean Harbour and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.