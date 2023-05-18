PHYLLIS JEAN JENKINS, 86 of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 15, 2023. She was born July 9, 1936, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Erva Black and Pearl Nida Black. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Vernon Black. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clinton Jenkins; one daughter, Tammy Jenkins Whitson (Grady); one brother, Verlion Black (Louise); two grandchildren, Melanie Smith and Steven Lowery and four great-grandchildren, Chase, Mackenzie, Dominick and Sicily Lowery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
