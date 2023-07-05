The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Phyllis Jean Keith
Our precious Mother and Nanny, PHYLLIS JEAN KEITH, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed from this life to enjoy her final reward in the presence of Jesus on July 2, 2023. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by her children; Larry (Joy), Joan and Sherry (Mike); grandchildren, Chad, Mindy, Derek, Cindy, Amanda and Sam; great-grandchildren Shelby, Alexis, Jacob, Maddi, Molly, Genevieve, Lila, Journey, Eva and Ivy Jean. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Harry "Bud," her parents Willis and Helen Powell and her brother Michael Powell. She grew up in the coalfields of southern West Virginia in a large, close, and loving Hungarian family. Her personal life, her family life and her faith life were undeniably intertwined, and she remained true to that belief her entire life. She loved to prepare our favorite Hungarian dishes and she was happiest when all her family was there. A private funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with her prayer group "Blue Army" reciting the rosary. Private burial will be at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church or any church of your choosing. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

