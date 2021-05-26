PHYLLIS JEAN MITCHELL, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Roy Mitchell, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Trent Eastman. Burial will follow in Hatten-Angle Cemetery, Skyview Drive, Huntington. She was born December 8, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar and Cloia Hill Neace. Phyllis was a seamstress, working for many businesses in Huntington, and also was a housekeeper with the downtown Radisson Hotel. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Darrell Mitchell; grandsons, Bobby Mitchell Jr. and Christopher Mitchell; brother, Don Neace; and sisters, Christine Neace and Paula Neace. Survivors include her children, Michael Mitchell, Linda (Anthony) Ellison, Bob (Margie Daniels) Mitchell, Brenda (Mark) Russell, John Mitchell and Melissa (Matthew) Collins; and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
