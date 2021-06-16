PHYLLIS JEAN MORRISON, 78, of Ona, died June 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.

