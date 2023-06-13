Phyllis Jean Pauley
PHYLLIS JEAN PAULEY, 89, of Guyandotte, Huntington, W.Va., died June 9, 2023, at her home. She was born on February 28, 1934. Preceding her in death were her husband of 62 years, Billy Pauley, one son, William Odell Pauley, an infant daughter, Connie, a brother, Tommy Nance, and a great-grandson, Brian Jarrett. Survivors include a brother, Richard Nance, and a son, David Pauley and wife Barbara. Surviving grandchildren are Christy Burton and husband Brian, David Eugene Pauley Jr. and wife Jessica, Michael Dathan Pauley, Gunnery Sgt. USMC Joseph Wood, Justin Wood and wife Autumn, and special granddaughter, Misty Hurley who put her life on hold to care for her grandmother. Special thanks to Jason Hurley for his help and understanding. Surviving great-grandchildren are Samantha Jarrett, Jordan Jarrett, Dakota Armstrong, Dylan Armstrong and wife Brianna, and David Eugene Pauley III, along with a great- great-granddaughter, Delylah Armstrong. In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to the 36th Street Tabernacle in Guyandotte. Special thanks to Hospice for their excellent care. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville with Reverend Chuck Prichard officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

