PHYLLIS JEAN PICKENS, 89 of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Phyllis was born August 28, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Levy Henry and Sarah Ruth Brumfield Castleberry. She was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene, she retired from C&P Telephone Company with 35 years of service and was a C&P Telephone Pioneer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Edward Pickens, a grandson, Alexander Pickens, one sister, Elizabeth Hicks, and two brothers, James and Henry Castleberry. Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Smith, one son, Gregory Pickens and one granddaughter, Abigail Pickens, all of Huntington, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the charity of one's choice. There will be private services. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

