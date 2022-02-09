PHYLLIS JEAN RAMEY BLANKENSHIP, 84, of Kenova, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow in the Tooley-Parsons Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. She was born August 29, 1937, at Nestlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd and Effie Tooley Ramey. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Donald Ramey and Dennis Tooley, and an infant sister, Martha Jane Ramey. She is survived by one daughter, Monica Parsons (Mike) of Lima, Ohio; two grandsons, Donovan Parsons and Cody Parsons; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Joann Crabtree of Wayne; one brother, Ron Tooley (Pam) of Huntington; two special cousins, Erma Adkins and Betty Cooper; and a good friend, Mary Sue Babcock. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you