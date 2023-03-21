PHYLLIS JEAN DILLON ROBERTSON, 74 of Huntington, wife of Willie "Pete" Robertson Jr., died March 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 23 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.

