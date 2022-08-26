Phyllis Jean Robertson
PHYLLIS JEAN ROBERTSON, 73, of Stevensville, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. Born November 27, 1948, in Huntington, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James Curry Jr. and Geneva Curry, nee Parks; beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Robertson, his wife of 53 years; loving mother of John David Robertson and his wife Stephanie Robertson, nee Sinnett; devoted Nana of Joseph S. Robertson; and dedicated family member to Samuel & Sarah Sinnett and Shawn, Trae and Syrus Sinnett. In her leisure time, she loved to work in her garden, enjoyed sewing, and most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and Kent Island friends. She taught Home Economics at Fairland High School in Ohio for over 30 years. She was a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centerville MD 21617.

