PHYLLIS JEAN TERRY, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born January 8, 1940, passed away September 24, 2021, at the age of eighty-one years, eight months and sixteen days. She was the daughter of the late Alka and Bertha Mae McComas Slone and was also preceded in death by one infant baby and a host of brothers and sisters. She was a member of the Welcome Home United Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Vernon Terry of West Hamlin, W.Va.; three sons, Michael Terry of West Hamlin, W.Va., Scotty (Teressa) Terry of Bedford, Ind., and Jordan Terry of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two daughters, Connie (Ronald) Glover of Barboursville, W.Va., and Tamara Terry of Culloden, W.Va.; one sister, Janice (Leburn) Terry of West Hamlin, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Brandon Terry of Hamlin, W.Va., Reba Hudson of Virginia, Amber Clonch of Barboursville, W.Va., Jennifer Glover of Barboursville, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Clonch of Barboursville, W.Va., Brady Rose of Barboursville, W.Va., and Logan Waggoner of Barboursville, W.Va.; three special friends, Barb and Tony of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Teresa Stephens of Culloden, W.Va. There will be a private family graveside service at Monroe Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements. 

