Phyllis Louise Blankenship

PHYLLIS LOUISE SIFFORD BLANKENSHIP, 89 of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Roger Smith and Pastor Ray Stonestreet. Burial in Mays Cemetery, Lavalette, W.Va. She was born June 30, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Everett E. Sifford and Della Marie Campbell Sifford. Phyllis was a retired cook for Wayne County Schools. She was also a dedicated 4-H volunteer and club leader as well as a Sunday school teacher at numerous churches. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Woodrow Blankenship and a son-in-law, Rick Burgess. Survivors include two daughters, Beverly Burgess (Michael Kilkenny) of Lavalette, W.Va., Aurellia Smith (Roger) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two sisters, Gladys Dunkle (William J.), Jean Riggio (Frankie), all of Lavalette, W.Va.; a brother, Frank Sifford (Donna) of Lavalette, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Amanda Burgess Pickens (Scott), Rachel Burgess LaFon (Jeremy), Alex Smith, Jacob Smith; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Merritt; and four step- great-grandchildren, Austin, Justin, Cole and Shelby LaFon. The family would like to extend their appreciation to two very special neighbors, Caudle Tomblin and David Koons. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family strongly requests that masks be worn.
